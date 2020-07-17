Main content

Anthony Fauci: Americans should wear masks

Local officials in Georgia are defying the governor and making mask wearing compulsory.

The most senior infectious disease expert in the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci, has urged politicians across America to encourage their citizens to wear masks. Dr Fauci told an online question and answer session that mask wearing was a vital part of the effort to combat the coronavirus.

Also in the programme: India surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases; and we debate free speech. Is it really under threat from what's been called "cancel culture".

Picture: Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases prepares to testify ahead of a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/File Photo.

