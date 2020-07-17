Main content

Coronavirus: India's Covid-19 cases surge past one million

India has the world's third-largest case load, after the US and Brazil

India's active cases account for about a third of its total tally as it has been reporting a high recovery rate and a low death rate from the virus but deaths have been rising.

Also in the programme: we ask an expert what proportion of the population needs to contract Covid-19 to develop so-called 'herd immunity'; and we hear from the government in Ethiopia on the rising tension over the huge dam the country is building across the Blue Nile.

(Photo: Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive at a residential building in Mumbai, India. Credit: EPA).

