Russian spies 'target' coronavirus research
The UK, US and Canada say state-backed hackers tried to steal Covid-19 vaccine research.
The US, Canada and Britain have accused Russian security services of mounting a campaign of cyber attacks against organisations trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The Kremlin denied the allegations.
Also in the programme: As coronavirus cases surge in Mexico, we ask the mayor of the capital if the city has been reopened too soon; and Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of breaking a fragile ceasefire after renewed fighting.
(Image: Illustration of the UK National Cyber Security Centre's advisory. Source: Getty Images)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
