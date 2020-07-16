The UK, US and Canada say state-backed hackers tried to steal Covid-19 vaccine research.

The US, Canada and Britain have accused Russian security services of mounting a campaign of cyber attacks against organisations trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The Kremlin denied the allegations.

Also in the programme: As coronavirus cases surge in Mexico, we ask the mayor of the capital if the city has been reopened too soon; and Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of breaking a fragile ceasefire after renewed fighting.

(Image: Illustration of the UK National Cyber Security Centre's advisory. Source: Getty Images)