As Spain honours the victims of coronavirus, we examine the government’s response to the pandemic.

Also in the programme: Shamima Begum, former member of the Islamic State group, wins the right to return to the UK from Northern Syria to fight for her citizenship. And we’ll hear about the space mission that has captured the closest ever images of the sun.

(Photo: Wreath laying ceremony held at Plaza de la Armeria courtyard in the Royal Palace to attend the state tribute to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims and people working on the front line in the fight against the pandemic, in Madrid, Spain, 16 July 2020. EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ POOL)