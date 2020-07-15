Main content

Global crash in fertility predicted

The study says the world is ill-prepared for decline in the number of children being born.

A new report says there will be a global crash in the number of children being born by the end of the century. The number of people on the planet is expected to peak at just under 10 billion by 2064, before falling to fewer than nine billion by 2100.

Also in the programme: A court rules Apple does have to pay back taxes in Ireland; and we hear from a NASA engineer on his prison sentence in Turkey.

(Picture: Newborn baby. Credit: Getty Images)

