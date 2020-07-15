Main content

China vows to retaliate after Trump's Hong Kong move

China has vowed to retaliate after the US ended Hong Kong's preferential trade status and imposed sanctions on officials who crack down on rights.

China has vowed to retaliate after the US ended Hong Kong's preferential trade status and imposed sanctions on officials who crack down on rights. We'll look at the face-off between the world's two super powers.

Also in the programme: revelations from South Africa that Covid-19 is resulting in a serious collapse of the healthcare system, and a look at the long term impact of the virus on the body and the mind.

(Picture: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S. Credit: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

15/07/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

