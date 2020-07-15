China has vowed to retaliate after the US ended Hong Kong's preferential trade status and imposed sanctions on officials who crack down on rights.

China has vowed to retaliate after the US ended Hong Kong's preferential trade status and imposed sanctions on officials who crack down on rights. We'll look at the face-off between the world's two super powers.

Also in the programme: revelations from South Africa that Covid-19 is resulting in a serious collapse of the healthcare system, and a look at the long term impact of the virus on the body and the mind.

