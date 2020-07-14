Main content

Huawei: Britain’s ban resets relations with China

UK operators won’t be allowed to buy new hardware from Huawei from the end of the year and all existing equipment is to be stripped out by 2027.

UK operators won’t be allowed to buy new hardware from Huawei from the end of the year and all existing equipment is to be stripped out by 2027. It follows sanctions imposed by Washington, which claims the firm poses a national security threat - something Huawei denies.

Also on the programme: Ghislaine Maxwell, the the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears at a bail hearing via video link; healthcare professionals discuss telemedicine and we ask whether no-show diners could send the restaurant industry over the edge.

(Picture: A Huawei sign is seen on its store near a traffic light in Beijing, China July 14, 2020. Credit: REUTERS)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

UK bans Huawei 5G equipment after December

15/07/2020 13:06 GMT

