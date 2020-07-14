Main content

UK bans Huawei 5G equipment after December

Britain’s mobile providers must remove all the 5G kit by 2027 and they can no longer buy the Chinese firm’s 5G kit after the 31st December.

The move represents a major U-turn on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s previous decision to allow Huawei to play a part in the UK’s 5G infrastructure. Also: hundreds of thousands of people in Hong Kong turn out to vote in unofficial primary elections, and some of America’s wealthiest people have asked to pay more taxes.

(Photo: Huawei headquarters in Reading, England Credit: Reuters/Matthew Childs)

