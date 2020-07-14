Main content
UK bans Huawei 5G equipment after December
Britain’s mobile providers must remove all the 5G kit by 2027 and they can no longer buy the Chinese firm’s 5G kit after the 31st December.
The move represents a major U-turn on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s previous decision to allow Huawei to play a part in the UK’s 5G infrastructure. Also: hundreds of thousands of people in Hong Kong turn out to vote in unofficial primary elections, and some of America’s wealthiest people have asked to pay more taxes.
(Photo: Huawei headquarters in Reading, England Credit: Reuters/Matthew Childs)
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
Today 13:06GMT