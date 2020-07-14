Britain’s mobile providers must remove all the 5G kit by 2027 and they can no longer buy the Chinese firm’s 5G kit after the 31st December.

The move represents a major U-turn on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s previous decision to allow Huawei to play a part in the UK’s 5G infrastructure. Also: hundreds of thousands of people in Hong Kong turn out to vote in unofficial primary elections, and some of America’s wealthiest people have asked to pay more taxes.

(Photo: Huawei headquarters in Reading, England Credit: Reuters/Matthew Childs)