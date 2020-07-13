Main content

WHO says nations 'heading in wrong direction' with Covid-19

The socially conservative president narrowly beat Warsaw’s mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and won just 51.2% of the votes.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus pandemic will get far worse if governments don't stick to basic healthcare precautions.

Also in the programme: Washington Redskins to drop controversial team name following review; and an argument against driverless cars.

(Photo: WHO officials said it was "unrealistic" to expect a vaccine to be found any time soon. Credit: Getty Images)

Poland's conservative President Duda re-elected

14/07/2020 13:06 GMT

