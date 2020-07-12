Main content

Coronavirus: Texas is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases

The United States overall has been recording new daily totals of 60,000 cases for the past few days

For months, Texas was doing well. Cases were low and the economy had just reopened. Now, it's one of the most recent coronavirus hotspots in the United States, seeing upwards of 6,000 new cases every day and hospitals are reaching capacity. On Sunday, Florida registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Arizona and California also continue to see a rising cases.

Also in the programme: Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda holds a slim lead in the country's presidential election, according to an exit poll; and we hear from an opposition leader in Mali who demands that the President, Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, resign.

(Photo: Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Texas. Credit: Reuters).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Mali's president dissolves constitutional court amid unrest

Next

13/07/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.