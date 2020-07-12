The United States overall has been recording new daily totals of 60,000 cases for the past few days

For months, Texas was doing well. Cases were low and the economy had just reopened. Now, it's one of the most recent coronavirus hotspots in the United States, seeing upwards of 6,000 new cases every day and hospitals are reaching capacity. On Sunday, Florida registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Arizona and California also continue to see a rising cases.

Also in the programme: Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda holds a slim lead in the country's presidential election, according to an exit poll; and we hear from an opposition leader in Mali who demands that the President, Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, resign.

(Photo: Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Texas. Credit: Reuters).