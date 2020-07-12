Protesters have been calling for Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign over his handling of Mali's long-running jihadist conflict, an economic crisis and disputed elections

The president of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has offered further concessions to a growing opposition movement. He announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in an attempt to calm unrest. Protesters have been calling for the president to resign over his handling of Mali's long-running jihadist conflict, an economic crisis and disputed elections.

Also in the programme: President Trump has for the first time been seen wearing a face mask in public; and is Russia experiencing a flurry of spy mania?

(Image: Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Credit: Ludovic Marin /Pool via Reuters)