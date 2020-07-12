Main content

Mali's president dissolves constitutional court amid unrest

Protesters have been calling for Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign over his handling of Mali's long-running jihadist conflict, an economic crisis and disputed elections

The president of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has offered further concessions to a growing opposition movement. He announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in an attempt to calm unrest. Protesters have been calling for the president to resign over his handling of Mali's long-running jihadist conflict, an economic crisis and disputed elections.

Also in the programme: President Trump has for the first time been seen wearing a face mask in public; and is Russia experiencing a flurry of spy mania?

(Image: Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Credit: Ludovic Marin /Pool via Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Bosnia marks 25 years since massacre

Next

12/07/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.