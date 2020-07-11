A ceremony took place on Saturday at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial and Cemetery

Nine recently-identified victims of the massacre at Srebrenica have been buried during a ceremony in Bosnia marking 25 years since it took place.

Also in the programme: After large protests in Bamako, Mali’s Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, has offered to hold talks with opposition forces; and the World Council of Churches has called on Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to turn the celebrated Hagia Sophia museum back into a mosque.

(Photo: Bosnian Muslim women wearing face masks mourn in front of the casket of a newly identified victim during a burial ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre. Credit: Getty Images)