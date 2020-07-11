In July 1995 more than 8,000 Bosnians were massacred.

Present and past world leaders have been addressing Bosnians and dignitaries gathered at Srebrenica, as part of ceremonies marking the 25th anniversary of the massacre of about 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys.

Also in the programme: President Trump commutes sentence of Roger Stone, longtime friend and adviser; and we hear from a front-line doctor about coronavirus in Yemen.

Picture: Bosnian Muslim women mourn next to gravestones during a funeral ceremony at the Potocari Memorial Center and Cemetery, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 July 2020. Credit: EPA/FEHIM DEMIR.