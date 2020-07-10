Main content

Hagia Sophia: Turkey turns iconic Istanbul museum into mosque

The world-famous Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul, originally founded as a cathedral, has been turned back into a mosque.

There have been strong reactions both inside Turkey and internationally over the decision by President Erdogan to turn one of the world's most famous buildings, the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, back into a mosque.

Also in the programme: Serbia's prime minister speaks to us about the decision to abandon a weekend coronavirus curfew in Belgrade, and a controversial new flood barrier for Venice.

(Picture: supporters of Erdogan pray as they celebrate Turkey's decision that the 1,500 year old Unesco World Heritage site Hagia Sophia can be converted into a mosque. Credit: EPA/Erdem Sahin)

