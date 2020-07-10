There have been a string of fires and explosions at sensitive locations in Iran recently. The site of the latest explosion in western Tehran has not yet been identified but there have been reported power cuts in the capital. Also: the top broadcaster in the Philippines has been refused a new licence after being forced off air in May, and Kazakhstan has become the first place to reimpose nationwide restrictions following a rise in covid cases.

(Photo: 08/07/2020 Maxar Technologies: Close-up satellite image shows Maxar imagery of the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran, July 8th 2020, that provide a clear visual of the extent of the recent explosion and fire that destroyed a building in the complex. A fire that broke out on Thursday (02/07/2020) at the key Iranian nuclear facility has caused "significant damage", a spokesman for Iran's nuclear energy body has said. He said the cause of the blaze at the Natanz enrichment site had been determined, but gave no details. The spokesman added that the destroyed machinery would eventually be replaced by more advanced equipment. The fire hit a centrifuge assembly workshop. Some Iranian officials have blamed possible cyber-sabotage. Credit: Maxar Technologies)