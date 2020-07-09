Main content
China warns Australia over Hong Kong interference
Australia suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to China's imposition of a new national security law.
China criticises Australia’s move to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to Beijing's imposition of a controversial national security law. Newshour examines the diplomatic fallout with Geoff Raby, a former Australian ambassador to China.
Also in the programme: Serbia backtracks on lockdown amid protests; and searching for the dead in Ecuador's biggest city Guayaquil.
(Photo: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: David Gray/Getty Images)
