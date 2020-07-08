The coronavirus pandemic continues to surge across the United States as thousands of new cases in Florida and Arizona push the total number of confirmed infections past 3 million.

Also in the programme: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador makes his first foreign visit to meet President Trump at the White House; and the launch of a project to bring some remote areas of Kenya online, through the use of internet balloons.

(Photo: A sign at the entrance of Jackson Memorial Hospital during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Miami, Florida. Credit: Reuters/Marco Bello)