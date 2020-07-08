Main content

Hong Kong security law: Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Beijing's new national security office in Hong Kong has been officially opened, placing mainland Chinese intelligence agents into the heart of the territory.

Also in the programme: We have a special report from Nigeria where there's a reluctance to believe that Covid-19 exists; and anger over US decision on foreign students' visas.

(Photo: The Chinese flag was raised outside the office in Causeway Bay. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Next

08/07/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.