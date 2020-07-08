Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Beijing's new national security office in Hong Kong has been officially opened, placing mainland Chinese intelligence agents into the heart of the territory.

Also in the programme: We have a special report from Nigeria where there's a reluctance to believe that Covid-19 exists; and anger over US decision on foreign students' visas.

(Photo: The Chinese flag was raised outside the office in Causeway Bay. Credit: AFP)