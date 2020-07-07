Main content

Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

The Brazilian President tests positive for Covid-19, previously calling it the sniffles

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the severity of Covid-19, having previously described the virus as the sniffles, and been very publically reluctant to wear a facemask. More than 65,000 Brazilians have died having tested positive for Covid 19. There've been more than 1.6 million confirmed cases in-country.

Also in the programme: A sneak preview of Mary Trump's new book, not on sale until next week; and a Pennsylvania distillery that has been producing hand sanitizer, the head distiller's grandmother having previously used her home-distilled whiskey as a disinfectant during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.

(Photo: Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: EPA/Joedson Alves)

