China has warned the UK not to interfere with Hong Kong following the imposition by Beijing of a sweeping new national security law. Ambassador Liu Xiaoming said the UK's offer of a path to citizenship for up to three million Hong Kongers amounted to "gross interference".

Also in the programme: Bolivia's health minister tests positive for COVID-19; and we hear from Daryl Davis, a black musician and activist who for decades has been befriending members of the Ku Klux Klan and getting them to quit.

Picture: Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow arrive to the Eastern Court for hearing in Hong Kong, China July 6, 2020. Credit: REUTERS.