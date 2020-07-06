Main content
Hong Kong: Chinese ambassador warns UK over 'interference'
Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow appeared in court on Monday.
China has warned the UK not to interfere with Hong Kong following the imposition by Beijing of a sweeping new national security law. Ambassador Liu Xiaoming said the UK's offer of a path to citizenship for up to three million Hong Kongers amounted to "gross interference".
Also in the programme: Bolivia's health minister tests positive for COVID-19; and we hear from Daryl Davis, a black musician and activist who for decades has been befriending members of the Ku Klux Klan and getting them to quit.
Picture: Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow arrive to the Eastern Court for hearing in Hong Kong, China July 6, 2020. Credit: REUTERS.
