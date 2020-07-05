Main content
Scientists claim that coronavirus is airborne
Open letter says WHO underplaying risk of airborne spread of Covid-19.
In an open letter due to be published this week, a group of scientists call for greater acknowledgement of the role of the airborne spread of Covid-19. Nobel Laureate Mario Molina, who endorses the letter, told Newshour that he believes that aerosols play a significant role in the transmission of the virus.
Also in the programme: Who’s behind the growing list of Chechen dissident killings? And we report on US race relations during the legacy of the Obama era.
(Photo: Man with mask in Barcelona. Credit: European Photopress Agency)
