Scientists claim that coronavirus is airborne

Open letter says WHO underplaying risk of airborne spread of Covid-19.

In an open letter due to be published this week, a group of scientists call for greater acknowledgement of the role of the airborne spread of Covid-19. Nobel Laureate Mario Molina, who endorses the letter, told Newshour that he believes that aerosols play a significant role in the transmission of the virus.

Also in the programme: Who’s behind the growing list of Chechen dissident killings? And we report on US race relations during the legacy of the Obama era.

(Photo: Man with mask in Barcelona. Credit: European Photopress Agency)

President Trump attacks 'radical left' in 4th July speech

06/07/2020 13:06 GMT

