Coronavirus clouds US Independence Day events
US marks its Independence Day with cancelled events amidst a surge in coronavirus cases.
In his Independence Day message to Americans, President Trump has claimed that the US is on its way to a 'tremendous victory' over Covid-19, despite all evidence suggesting otherwise.
Also in the programme: Books by Hong Kong democracy advocates are disappearing from libraries after Beijing imposes a new national security law; and leading expert of Afghanistan Barney Rubin on whether the Taliban are really committed to peace.
(Photo: US flag. Credit: AFP/Getty Images)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
- Yesterday 20:06GMTBBC World Service