President Trump has used his Independence Day address to renew his attack on those he says are seeking to erase American history. Also in the programme: The global reach of China's new Hong Kong security law; and we hear from an enthusiastic supporter of President Putin after he secured the possibility of another 16 years at Russia's helm.

(Photo: President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump at an event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)