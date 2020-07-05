Main content
President Trump attacks 'radical left' in 4th July speech
President Trump vows to defeat 'radical left' in Independence Day speech.
President Trump has used his Independence Day address to renew his attack on those he says are seeking to erase American history. Also in the programme: The global reach of China's new Hong Kong security law; and we hear from an enthusiastic supporter of President Putin after he secured the possibility of another 16 years at Russia's helm.
(Photo: President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump at an event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Today 12:06GMT
