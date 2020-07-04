Main content

England eases lockdown

England has taken another significant step out of its coronavirus lockdown as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen.

England has taken another significant step out of its coronavirus lockdown as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen.

Also in the programme: How Covid-19 could have been avoided and how the Jewish community in Moscow is dealing with the pandemic (Photo: a group of friends give a toast in a pub with their drinks. Credit: PA Media)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Record Covid-19 cases in Florida

Next

04/07/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.