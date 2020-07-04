Main content
England eases lockdown
England has taken another significant step out of its coronavirus lockdown as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen.
Also in the programme: How Covid-19 could have been avoided and how the Jewish community in Moscow is dealing with the pandemic (Photo: a group of friends give a toast in a pub with their drinks. Credit: PA Media)
