Main content

Record Covid-19 cases in Florida

Miami-Dade County imposes curfew to stop a surge in coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County in Florida is imposing a curfew to stop a surge in coronavirus. Florida is among a number of Southern and Western states that have seen a sharp rise in positive cases of Covid-19.

Also on the programme: Hong Kong's democracy activist Nathan Law explains why he fled the territory; and France returns the remains of twenty four Algerians who died fighting the colonial occupation.

Picture: A health worker distributes bags with masks, sanitisers, and gloves to residence of the Miami-Dade County in Florida. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Jamal Khashoggi murder trial opens

Next

04/07/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.