Record Covid-19 cases in Florida
Miami-Dade County imposes curfew to stop a surge in coronavirus.
Miami-Dade County in Florida is imposing a curfew to stop a surge in coronavirus. Florida is among a number of Southern and Western states that have seen a sharp rise in positive cases of Covid-19.
Also on the programme: Hong Kong's democracy activist Nathan Law explains why he fled the territory; and France returns the remains of twenty four Algerians who died fighting the colonial occupation.
Picture: A health worker distributes bags with masks, sanitisers, and gloves to residence of the Miami-Dade County in Florida. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images.
