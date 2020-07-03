Miami-Dade County in Florida is imposing a curfew to stop a surge in coronavirus. Florida is among a number of Southern and Western states that have seen a sharp rise in positive cases of Covid-19.

Also on the programme: Hong Kong's democracy activist Nathan Law explains why he fled the territory; and France returns the remains of twenty four Algerians who died fighting the colonial occupation.

Picture: A health worker distributes bags with masks, sanitisers, and gloves to residence of the Miami-Dade County in Florida. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images.