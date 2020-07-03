Main content

Jamal Khashoggi murder trial opens

Twenty Saudi nationals are being tried in absentia by a Turkish court.

Twenty Saudi nationals are being tried in absentia by a Turkish court, over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Also in the programme: An explosion at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility is claimed by an unknown group calling themselves 'Cheetahs of the Homeland'; and how coronavirus outbreaks could be detected early in sewage.

Photo: A candlelit vigil is held for journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Credit: Reuters

