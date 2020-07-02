Main content

Are reports Russia paid the Taleban to kll US troops 'fake news'?

US administration says intelligence that Russia paid Afghan Taleban to kill US troops is 'flaky'.

US President Donald Trump has continued to play down allegations that Moscow paid the Afghan Taleban to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

Also in the programme: how European police broke into a secret messaging service used by hundreds of criminals; and
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is charged with procuring underage girls for the convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Photo: Armed Taliban in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, in June 2018. Credit: REUTERS

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

