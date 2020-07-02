Main content

Coronavirus cases soar in the United States

As the US registers 50,000 cases in a single day, we look at the psychology of facemasks.

As the US registers 50,000 new virus cases in a single day, we hear from the country's leading disease control expert, Anthony Fauci, and look at the psychology of facemasks.

Also in the programme: Turkey struggles with the future of one of the world's great religious buildings, Hagia Sofia; the perils of jade mining in Myanmar; and we ask how many residents might leave Hong Kong as China tightens its control.

(Picture: New York Public Library lion statues wear masks in COVID-19 awareness campaign. Credit: EPA/PETER FOLEY)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hong Kong security law: how the world has responded

Next

Are reports Russia paid the Taleban to kll US troops 'fake news'?

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.