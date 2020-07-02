As the US registers 50,000 cases in a single day, we look at the psychology of facemasks.

As the US registers 50,000 new virus cases in a single day, we hear from the country's leading disease control expert, Anthony Fauci, and look at the psychology of facemasks.

Also in the programme: Turkey struggles with the future of one of the world's great religious buildings, Hagia Sofia; the perils of jade mining in Myanmar; and we ask how many residents might leave Hong Kong as China tightens its control.

(Picture: New York Public Library lion statues wear masks in COVID-19 awareness campaign. Credit: EPA/PETER FOLEY)