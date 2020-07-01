Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong under new security law as crowds mark 23 years since the handover from the UK to China.

Hundreds arrested under Hong Kong’s new security law imposed by Beijing, as crowds mark 23 years since the end of British rule. Newshour spoke to a pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmaker.

Also in the programme: Millions of Russians are voting to reform their constitution, but was the result ever in doubt? And opera returns to Madrid after the Covid-19 lockdown.

(Photo: Hong Kong national security law protest. Credit: EPA/Miguel Candela.)