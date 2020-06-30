Main content

Hong Kong security law: China passes controversial legislation

China has formally adopted a controversial security law, giving it new powers over Hong Kong and deepening fears for its freedoms. We speak to a pro-democracy legislator from the territory who says he's worried about even speaking to us.

Also in the programme: We hear from a Nobel laureate economist who thinks it's time to turbo-charge testing for Covid-19, and deadly protests erupt after a prominent Ethiopian singer is killed.

(Picture: Pro-China supporters display Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a rally near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Credit: Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images)

