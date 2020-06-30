The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has signed a controversial security law that will give the country new powers over Hong Kong.

Also in the programme: Israel's threat to annexe the West Bank sowhere does it leave Palestinians? and the Belgian King expresses his "deepest regrets" for the crimes committed by his ancestor King Leopold in the former colony of Congo.

(Photo: Opponents fear the law will curtail the right to protest. Credit: AFP)