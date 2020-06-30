Main content

Anger as China approves Hong Kong Security Law

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has signed a controversial security law that will give the country new powers over Hong Kong.

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has signed a controversial security law that will give the country new powers over Hong Kong.

Also in the programme: Israel's threat to annexe the West Bank sowhere does it leave Palestinians? and the Belgian King expresses his "deepest regrets" for the crimes committed by his ancestor King Leopold in the former colony of Congo.

(Photo: Opponents fear the law will curtail the right to protest. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: WHO chief warns 'worst is still to come'

Next

30/06/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.