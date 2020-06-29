The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the world that the "worst is yet to come" in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the world that the "worst is yet to come" in the Covid-19 pandemic. We focus on the impact on South America.

Also in the programme: We'll hear from the researcher who says he has evidence that China is forcibly sterilising Uighur Muslim women, and the US Supreme Court strikes down a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana.

(Picture: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Credit: EPA/Salvatore Di Nolfi)