Coronavirus: WHO chief warns 'worst is still to come'
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the world that the "worst is yet to come" in the Covid-19 pandemic.
We focus on the impact on South America.
Also in the programme: We'll hear from the researcher who says he has evidence that China is forcibly sterilising Uighur Muslim women, and the US Supreme Court strikes down a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana.
(Picture: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Credit: EPA/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
Today 20:06GMT
