Main content

Coronavirus: WHO chief warns 'worst is still to come'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the world that the "worst is yet to come" in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the world that the "worst is yet to come" in the Covid-19 pandemic. We focus on the impact on South America.

Also in the programme: We'll hear from the researcher who says he has evidence that China is forcibly sterilising Uighur Muslim women, and the US Supreme Court strikes down a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana.

(Picture: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Credit: EPA/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Covid 19: 500,000 deaths worldwide

Next

30/06/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.