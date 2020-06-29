Main content

Covid 19: 500,000 deaths worldwide

The US and Brazil have seen the highest number of deaths.

There is a concern that poorer countries are now seeing an increase in cases and the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for Covid-19 David Nabarro has urged for greater global cooperation and ‘total unity of purpose’ in order to tackle the virus. Also: four armed men launched a deadly attack on Pakistan’s stock exchange in Karachi, and children’s author, Michael Rosen, reflects on being given a 50/50 chance of survival after contracting the coronavirus.

Photo: A woman puts a flower on the cross during a demonstration in honour of the victims of coronavirus in Brazil. Credit: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Arizona doctor: "Everyone's feeling exhausted"

Next

29/06/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.