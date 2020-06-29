The US and Brazil have seen the highest number of deaths.

There is a concern that poorer countries are now seeing an increase in cases and the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for Covid-19 David Nabarro has urged for greater global cooperation and ‘total unity of purpose’ in order to tackle the virus. Also: four armed men launched a deadly attack on Pakistan’s stock exchange in Karachi, and children’s author, Michael Rosen, reflects on being given a 50/50 chance of survival after contracting the coronavirus.

Photo: A woman puts a flower on the cross during a demonstration in honour of the victims of coronavirus in Brazil. Credit: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)