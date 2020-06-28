Main content

Arizona doctor: "Everyone's feeling exhausted"

Infections continue to rise in several southern and western states in the US, mostly those that had eased restrictions

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has passed the milestone of 10 million, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US. Infections continue to rise in several southern and western states in the US, mostly those that had eased restrictions. An ER doctor in Arizona tells us hospitals are struggling to cope with the surge of patients.

Also in the programme: The huge cloud of dust being blown across the Atlantic from the Sahara; and the new president of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, tell us justice and democracy have prevailed after he defeated the incumbent in a re-run election.

(Image: A doctor performs a test for coronavirus in Tolleson, Arizona. Credit: REUTERS/Courtney Pedroza)

