Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president after historic win
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The new president of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, says his victory in a re-run poll meant that justice, democracy and the will of the people have been respected. Malawians, he said, had set an example to the world.
Also in the programme: The case of George Floyd prompts demands in India for action over police brutality there; and one of Italy's greatest collections of Renaissance masterpieces ventures onto TikTok.
(Photo: Lazarus Chakwera's political fortunes were revived by a court ruling that annulled last year's flawed election. Credit: Reuters)
Today 12:06GMT
