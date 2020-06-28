The new president of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, says his victory in a re-run poll meant that justice, democracy and the will of the people have been respected. Malawians, he said, had set an example to the world.

Also in the programme: The case of George Floyd prompts demands in India for action over police brutality there; and one of Italy's greatest collections of Renaissance masterpieces ventures onto TikTok.

(Photo: Lazarus Chakwera's political fortunes were revived by a court ruling that annulled last year's flawed election. Credit: Reuters)