Florida sees new record in COVID-19 infections

Miami mayor says people must wear masks, as Florida records almost 10,000 new cases.

Florida has recorded almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases – a new record for the US state – as an increasing number of states count the human cost of trying to reopen their economies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, says people must now wear masks.

Also in the programme: the opposition candidate in Malawi's presidential election is on course for a strong victory, a year after massive fraud denied him a win in the original vote; and record high temperatures in the Arctic Circle.

Photo: A couple embrace each other as they walk on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. Young adults in Florida are fuelling fears of a dangerous rise in COVID-19 infections Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

