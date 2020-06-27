Main content
India Covid-19 cases passes half a million
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
India's prime minister has defended his handling of the coronavirus crisis -- as the number of confirmed cases passes half a million..
Also in the programme: How a worsening of relations with Israel is affecting the health of Palestinians; and Ireland's new government brings together two old political foes.
(Photo: Maharashtra state in India - testing centre. Credit: Getty Images)
Today 12:06GMT
