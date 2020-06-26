Main content

Another daily record for US coronavirus cases

Florida and Texas reimpose restrictions on businesses as coronavirus infections rise.

US Vice President, Mike Pence, gives a positive assessment of his country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. But more than 127 000 Americans are now dead from the coronavirus and governors in some states are reimposing restrictions on businesses.

Also in the programme: the mysterious case of the renowned Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, found guilty of embezzlement but given only a suspended jail sentence. And we hear from a Swiss tourist who was held hostage with his Brazilian partner for three months by left-wing FARC guerrillas in Colombia.

(Photo: An employee sweeps inside a closed bar in Austin, Texas, June 26, 2020. - Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars to be closed by noon on June 26 and for restaurants to be reduced to 50% occupancy. Coronavirus cases in Texas have spiked in recent weeks after being one of the first states to begin reopening. Credit: Sergio FLORES / AFP)

