Coronavirus: US hits record high in daily cases

The Centers for Disease Control say that the true number of infections in the US could be as high as twenty million.

The White House says the increase in numbers is a result of more testing, with states such as Texas and Florida seeing the biggest rise in cases. Also: Iraqi security forces have raided the headquarters of an Iranian backed militia, and Australia and New Zealand will be the joint hosts of the next football Women's World Cup in 2023.

(Photo: A healthcare worker administers a coronavirus test to a patient in Tampa, Florida. Credit:Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Today 13:06GMT
  Today 13:06GMT
