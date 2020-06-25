As countries across Europe ease their coronavirus restrictions, the World Health Organisation has warned about what it calls a "very significant resurgence of the disease" in 11 countries - we'll hear from the organisation's regional director for Europe.

Also on the programme: Russians start voting on a huge number of constitutional changes, which could see President Putin rule until 2036; and a month after George Floyd's death, what it means to be black in America now.

(Photo: Scientists at a laboratory analysing coronavirus swabs in Glasgow, Scotland, June 2020. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)