WHO warns of COVID-19 increase in Europe

The World Health Organisation warns of a big resurgence of coronavirus in Europe since lockdowns were eased.

As countries across Europe ease their coronavirus restrictions, the World Health Organisation has warned about what it calls a "very significant resurgence of the disease" in 11 countries - we'll hear from the organisation's regional director for Europe.
Also on the programme: Russians start voting on a huge number of constitutional changes, which could see President Putin rule until 2036; and a month after George Floyd's death, what it means to be black in America now.

(Photo: Scientists at a laboratory analysing coronavirus swabs in Glasgow, Scotland, June 2020. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states

26/06/2020 13:06 GMT

