Quarantine measures have come into force in three US states, targeting visitors from other parts of the country where infection rates are surging.

Also in the programme: Russians start voting on constitutional changes that could allow Vladimir Putin to run for another two presidential terms. And how police brutality persuaded three African American women in Minnesota to run for office.

(Photo: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange .Credit: Reuters)