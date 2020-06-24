Main content

Coronavirus cases surge in Texas

There’s a worry some intensive care units in hospitals will be full.

The areas around Houston are seeing the most new cases and the Governor of Texas is encouraging people to stay home where possible. Also: the president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, has been accused of war crimes by a special international prosecutor in The Hague, and the Czech Philharmonic is holding its first public concert in six months.

(Photo: A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas. Credit: Reuters/Callaghan O'Hare)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia holds Victory Day parade in coronavirus shadow

Next

25/06/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.