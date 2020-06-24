Main content
Coronavirus cases surge in Texas
There’s a worry some intensive care units in hospitals will be full.
The areas around Houston are seeing the most new cases and the Governor of Texas is encouraging people to stay home where possible. Also: the president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, has been accused of war crimes by a special international prosecutor in The Hague, and the Czech Philharmonic is holding its first public concert in six months.
(Photo: A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas. Credit: Reuters/Callaghan O'Hare)
