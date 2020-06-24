The areas around Houston are seeing the most new cases and the Governor of Texas is encouraging people to stay home where possible. Also: the president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, has been accused of war crimes by a special international prosecutor in The Hague, and the Czech Philharmonic is holding its first public concert in six months.

(Photo: A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas. Credit: Reuters/Callaghan O'Hare)