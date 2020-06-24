Russia is celebrating its biggest public holiday, which was meant to be held on 9 May.

Russia is staging military parades across the country today - more than 6 weeks after the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. The Victory Day celebrations were postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in the programme: More than 1,000 parliamentarians from across Europe have signed a letter strongly opposing plans by Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank; and Latin America has registered more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Picture: The military parade on Red Square in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II. Alexander Vilf, Russia, 24 June 2020. Credit: EPA/ALEXANDER VILF.