Top health official warns of "disturbing" new US surge
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
America's top infectious disease expert has told lawmakers that the nation is seeing a "disturbing surge" in coronavirus infections in some states.
Also in the programme: We will hear why an Oxford vaccine trial is heading to South Africa; lockdown to be relaxed in England; and why an opera has been composed and performed about an imprisoned Turkish environmentalist and two snails.
(Photo: Dr Fauci testified to the congressional committee in person on Tuesday. Credit: Getty Images)
Tuesday 20:06GMT
