America's top infectious disease expert has told lawmakers that the nation is seeing a "disturbing surge" in coronavirus infections in some states.

Also in the programme: We will hear why an Oxford vaccine trial is heading to South Africa; lockdown to be relaxed in England; and why an opera has been composed and performed about an imprisoned Turkish environmentalist and two snails.

(Photo: Dr Fauci testified to the congressional committee in person on Tuesday. Credit: Getty Images)