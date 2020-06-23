Virus restrictions are eased in England as cases surge in the Americas. We hear from the WHO.

Virus restrictions are eased in England, as cases surge in the Americas. But is England coming out of lockdown too early? We hear from a doctor with the World Health Organisation.

Also in the programme: Malawi re-runs its disputed presidential election. And as police in Sicily make dozens of arrests in dawn raids against the mafia, an interview with the Mayor of the regional capital, Palermo.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in Parliament on 23 June 2020. Credit: EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT)