The US and Russia have restarted talks about their nuclear arsenals.

Russia and the United States have resumed talks on extending a major nuclear disarmament treaty. We speak to Former United States Secretary of Defence Robert Gates.

Also in the programme: the thoughts of the Pope on his vision for a post-pandemic world, and the Italian musicians who took to boats to beat the blues.

