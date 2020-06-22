Main content

US and Russia restart nuclear talks

The US and Russia have restarted talks about their nuclear arsenals.

Russia and the United States have resumed talks on extending a major nuclear disarmament treaty. We speak to Former United States Secretary of Defence Robert Gates.

Also in the programme: the thoughts of the Pope on his vision for a post-pandemic world, and the Italian musicians who took to boats to beat the blues.

(Picture: A Russian policeman wearing protective face mask guards in front of Russian strategic nuclear missiles RS-24 Yars which moves along a street prior to a night rehearsal of the Victory military parade in the Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, 17 June 2020. Credit: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)

27 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Monday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 coronavirus deaths

Next

England eases coronavirus restrictions

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Monday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.