Main content

Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 coronavirus deaths

Brazil becomes second country after the US to record more than 50,000 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil becomes the second country after the US to record more than 50,000 Covid-19 deaths. Two days ago, the country passed the one million mark for confirmed cases. President Jair Bolsonaro has been heavily criticised for his response to the outbreak of the virus. He has opposed lockdowns and openly disagreed with advice from his government's own health ministry.

Also in the programme: Germany sees another case of hundreds testing positive for coronavirus at a slaughterhouse; and an extensive neolithic circle of deep shafts is found near Stonehenge.

(Photo: People attend an anti-racist protest and against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the Esplanada dos Ministerios on 21 June 2020 in Brasilia. Brazil has over 1,000,000 confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus and has over 50,000 deaths. Credit: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UK park stabbing declared 'terrorist incident'

Next

22/06/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.