Brazil becomes second country after the US to record more than 50,000 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil becomes the second country after the US to record more than 50,000 Covid-19 deaths. Two days ago, the country passed the one million mark for confirmed cases. President Jair Bolsonaro has been heavily criticised for his response to the outbreak of the virus. He has opposed lockdowns and openly disagreed with advice from his government's own health ministry.

Also in the programme: Germany sees another case of hundreds testing positive for coronavirus at a slaughterhouse; and an extensive neolithic circle of deep shafts is found near Stonehenge.

(Photo: People attend an anti-racist protest and against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the Esplanada dos Ministerios on 21 June 2020 in Brasilia. Brazil has over 1,000,000 confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus and has over 50,000 deaths. Credit: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)