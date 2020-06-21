Main content

UK park stabbing declared 'terrorist incident'

Three people have died and three more have been seriously injured after stabbings in a park in Reading, UK.

Three people have died and three more have been seriously injured after stabbings in a park in Reading. The attack, on Saturday evening, is being treated as a 'terrorist incident'.

Also in the programme: Sir David Attenborough tells us why he's so keen to save London zoo from closure, and did K-pop fans and users of TikTok sabotage Donald Trump’s Saturday night rally in Tulsa?

(Picture: Forensic officers work near Forbury Gardens, in Reading town centre, the scene of a multiple stabbing attack which took place at around 7pm on Saturday leaving three people dead and another three seriously injured. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

