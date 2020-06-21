Main content

Trump's Tulsa rally fails to draw expected crowds

President Trump has held his first campaign rally since the US coronavirus lockdown began, in front of a smaller than expected crowd.

President Trump's team said that a million people had asked for tickets, but the 19,000 seat arena was far from full. Mr Trump blamed the media for the poor attendance, saying there were 'bad people' outside who had scared off his supporters. Also on the programme: Spanish hotel and restaurant owners hope to have a smile on their face as the country reopens for European tourists; Serbia holds an election today - but why is the opposition not taking part ? And Sir David Attenborough on the troubles faced by London Zoo in a pandemic.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump holds his first re-election campaign rally in several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Credit: Reuters/Leah Millis)

