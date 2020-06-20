The country becomes the second to hit the mark amid warnings the outbreak's peak is still weeks away.

The new figure was revealed hours after the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic was entering a "new and dangerous" phase.

Also on the programme: After a gap of more than three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump is due to resume campaign rallies with an event in Tulsa today; and a divine calling to a drive-in church service.

(Photo: An open mass grave is seen on May 27, 2020 in Manaus, Brazil. Photo by Andre Coelho/Getty Images)